Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,066 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after buying an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after buying an additional 624,137 shares during the period.

IWM opened at $231.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

