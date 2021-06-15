Sei Investments Co. Has $14.56 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Synchrony Financial worth $14,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,301,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,326 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,528 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

