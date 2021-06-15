Sei Investments Co. Purchases 10,278 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $16,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 111.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 558,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,516,000 after purchasing an additional 220,579 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in KLA by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 696,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,858,000 after acquiring an additional 101,769 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $325.21 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

