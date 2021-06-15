Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after buying an additional 17,968 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $155.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.76. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $112.91 and a 52 week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

