Advisors Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,101 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100,007 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 683.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,568,000 after purchasing an additional 806,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,736,586.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $302,765.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,642,804 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.84. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $80.44.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

