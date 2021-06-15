Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Invests $97,000 in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $129,811,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $90,104,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 132.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,156,000 after buying an additional 663,363 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 48.2% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,303,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,288,000 after buying an additional 423,902 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,387,000 after buying an additional 296,186 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT opened at $135.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $135.64.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,879 shares of company stock worth $8,645,076. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

