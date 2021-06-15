Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 42,942 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCB opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $33.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $345.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

