Analysts Set Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) PT at $21.39

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGTI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Agiliti alerts:

NYSE:AGTI opened at $22.50 on Friday. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.