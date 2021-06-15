Brokerages Set Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Price Target at C$12.46

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.46.

DPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

TSE:DPM opened at C$8.22 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$6.95 and a 1-year high of C$10.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$174.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 8.80%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.