Head to Head Survey: Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) vs. Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and Birchcliff Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nostrum Oil & Gas $322.13 million 0.00 -$989.93 million N/A N/A Birchcliff Energy $394.54 million 2.32 -$43.16 million N/A N/A

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nostrum Oil & Gas and Birchcliff Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Birchcliff Energy 0 0 10 0 3.00

Birchcliff Energy has a consensus target price of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 22.09%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nostrum Oil & Gas -520.92% N/A -1.43% Birchcliff Energy 2.02% -0.12% -0.07%

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. The company operates proved and probable reserve of 138 mmboe. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure; and 198,553.7 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as proved plus probable reserves of 1,040.5 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

