Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.