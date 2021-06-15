Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 22,127 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,127 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in DaVita by 29.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

NYSE DVA opened at $121.56 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.30 and a 12 month high of $129.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $4,498,248 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

