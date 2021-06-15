Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $49.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.81.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

