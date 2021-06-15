Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,416 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 56.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

TXN stock opened at $190.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

