SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 2,433.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPWR opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPWR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $128,985.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $256,668.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,183.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,106 shares of company stock worth $3,033,812. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

