Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 28,104 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,104 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 416.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 26,273 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $507,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NSIT opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.