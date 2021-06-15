Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Lazydays worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Lazydays in the first quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lazydays by 4,493.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lazydays by 30.3% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAZY. TheStreet upgraded Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist began coverage on Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LAZY opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.83. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.57 million during the quarter. Lazydays had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 3.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazydays Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

