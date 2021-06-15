Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires Shares of 5,688 Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $710,556.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,149 shares of company stock worth $3,010,556. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.22. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $48.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.70.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.