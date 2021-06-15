Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc lowered its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORI opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,782 shares of company stock worth $45,818. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

