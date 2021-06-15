Navellier & Associates Inc Takes $278,000 Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in The Joint by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Joint by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in The Joint during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Joint alerts:

JYNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of The Joint stock opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.60 and a beta of 1.30. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $77.34.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $350,621.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 511,220 shares of company stock valued at $34,933,006. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.