Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 422 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $201.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.59 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.68.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

