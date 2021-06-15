Navellier & Associates Inc Decreases Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Navellier & Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.