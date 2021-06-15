Argent Trust Co Acquires 160 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

NYSE:BKI opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.33. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

