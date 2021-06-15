Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 10,868 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,868 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $12,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE opened at $191.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $173.32 and a 1 year high of $266.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.10.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $630.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.30 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.035 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 73.80%.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

