JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $180.97 Million Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 27.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,251,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 268,176 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $180,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $438,113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 988,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,963,000 after buying an additional 753,565 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,463,000 after buying an additional 44,474 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,833,000 after buying an additional 29,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,197,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

In related news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MUSA opened at $137.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.31. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.27 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.65%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.