JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 14,691 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,894,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in RLI were worth $211,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,122,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,569,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,871,000 after buying an additional 100,086 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of RLI by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after buying an additional 41,115 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,285,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of RLI opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.55. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.09 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

