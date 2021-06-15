JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,165,441 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 58.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,264,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,165,441 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $191,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $81.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.84. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

