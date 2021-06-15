Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,650 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.45% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $197,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CM. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.88.

CM stock opened at $118.94 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $65.22 and a 12-month high of $120.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.31.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.2051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.77%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.