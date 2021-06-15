Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

Shares of GBT opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.08. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $76.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

