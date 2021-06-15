Analysts Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to Post $1.50 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will post $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.60. Crocs reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $112.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.05. Crocs has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $115.37.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

