Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Rowe raised shares of Worldline from a “fair value” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Worldline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of WRDLY opened at $48.21 on Friday. Worldline has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

