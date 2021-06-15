Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Rowe raised shares of Worldline from a “fair value” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Worldline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of WRDLY opened at $48.21 on Friday. Worldline has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Analyst Recommendations for Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY)

