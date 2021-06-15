China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Update

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 310,300 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the May 13th total of 205,700 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CLEU stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. China Liberal Education has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Liberal Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Liberal Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in China Liberal Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in China Liberal Education by 7,080.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. 2.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

