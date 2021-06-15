International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Up 52.9% in May

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the May 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ILAL stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. International Land Alliance has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25.

In related news, CFO Jason Sunstein purchased 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $63,940.00.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

