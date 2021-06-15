Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the May 13th total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOVA. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

