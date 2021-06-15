CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPR. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $2,254,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $767,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPR opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.13. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $18.33.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

