CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 1,764.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 1.76% of Hess Midstream worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at $7,476,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 599.6% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 370,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 317,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at $3,695,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after buying an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $873,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

HESM opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $27.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $673.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 2.26.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4526 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 138.17%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $2,741,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

