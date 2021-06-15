CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 15,276 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,276 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3,550.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,376 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 62,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,230,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,287,000 after acquiring an additional 23,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.87. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

