Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 135,262 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,262 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 906,480 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,132,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,765 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,173,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 964,342 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 61,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at $13,842,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EC opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51. Ecopetrol S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.47.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.0932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is 285.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

