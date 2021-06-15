CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 968,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,590 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 250,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Shares of MDXG opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.71. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.58.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.