CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Gartner worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 25.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,076,000 after purchasing an additional 171,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $1,510,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,007,745.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,850 shares of company stock valued at $13,887,776. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $229.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.36 and a fifty-two week high of $239.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

