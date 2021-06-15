Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $884,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,236 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

MRVL opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

