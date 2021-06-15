Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,663 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of MicroStrategy worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $889,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 24.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.25.

MSTR stock opened at $598.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $580.09. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $113.55 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

