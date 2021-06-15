Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Teledyne Technologies worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $424.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.77. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.19 and a 1-year high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

