Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII opened at $219.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

