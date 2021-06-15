Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,345 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 8,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Accenture by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 84,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $285.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.97. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $194.83 and a 52-week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

