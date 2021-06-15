Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 72,366 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 499,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,366 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 503,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 131,531 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,277,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after acquiring an additional 358,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 137.1% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

ESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

ESI opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.81. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.