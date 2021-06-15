Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities cut their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist cut their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

