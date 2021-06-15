News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in News were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWSA. UBS Group downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.57. News Co. has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

