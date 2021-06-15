Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $94,979,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $42,792,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,469,000 after purchasing an additional 560,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $86.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.97. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

