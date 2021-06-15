Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.02. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

